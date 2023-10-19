Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns

Joshua Brown
Joshua Brown(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s homicide of a Jackson State student on the university’s campus.

According to Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace, an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Joshua Brown.

Jones College sent out a press release Wednesday stating campus police made the arrest and turned Brown over to the Jackson State University Police Department.

An affidavit obtained by WLBT shows that Brown is being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was shot and killed Sunday night at University Pointe Apartments.

Brown is also being charged with being in possession of a weapon on school property, according to the affidavit.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Brown is being held at the Raymond Detention Center at this time.

Jackson State University has not yet released any information about the arrest.

