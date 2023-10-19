Lamar Raiders defeat Simpson Academy in 2023 MAIS DII Volleyball State Championship

The Raiders defeated Simpson Academy 3-1 at Mississippi College Wednesday night to win the MAIS DII Volleyball State Championships for the second straight year.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders volleyball team are now back-to-back MAIS DII State Champions.

The Raiders defeated Simpson Academy 4-1 in Wednesday evening’s match at Mississippi College.

This was the third time this season these teams played each other. The team’s had two meetings in August at the start of the season. Lamar won both of those matches as well.

Tonight was much more competitive than those regular season matches. Lamar took set one, 25-16, with the set being capped off by an ace serve by middle hitter Emma Hale.

Then, the Cougars came back to take set two 25-22. The third set came to a two-point decider that the Raiders found themselves on the better side of. They took the set 27-25.

The Raiders found themselves ahead in set four. After taking a 24-17 lead, the Cougars’ hit the ball out of bounds in an attempt to keep a rally alive. The Raiders took set four 25-18 to defend their MAIS DII State Title.

