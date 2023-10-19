Meridian Fall Festival returns Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The annual Meridian Fall Festival will take place Saturday at Meridian’s City Hall lawn with a full slate of activities.

The event will feature an Oktoberfest beer garden, a corn hole tournament with cash prizes, a Halloween parade and live entertainment. It will all be capped off by the 8th annual Bud & Burgers Saturday evening.

“If you come in from 1:00 to 5:00 you’ll be able to pay $25 and sample all the craft beer you want from our craft beer garden,” said Anna Grace Ward of Mitchell Distributing.

“We will have a corn hole tournament and football on big screens all day. It’s like a big tailgate. If you come in after 5:00 for Bud & Burgers, you’ll pay $10 and be able to sample all the burgers you want from the 20 participating teams. We also have the Mustache Band as the headliner band as well as some other live music throughout the day.”

The Fall Festival is from 2:00 to 9:00 and is presented by Mitchell Distributing and First State Bank with all proceeds going to Love’s Kitchen.

