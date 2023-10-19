Meridian Fall Festival returns Saturday

Benefit for Love's Kitchen
Benefit for Love's Kitchen(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The annual Meridian Fall Festival will take place Saturday at Meridian’s City Hall lawn with a full slate of activities.

The event will feature an Oktoberfest beer garden, a corn hole tournament with cash prizes, a Halloween parade and live entertainment. It will all be capped off by the 8th annual Bud & Burgers Saturday evening.

“If you come in from 1:00 to 5:00 you’ll be able to pay $25 and sample all the craft beer you want from our craft beer garden,” said Anna Grace Ward of Mitchell Distributing.

“We will have a corn hole tournament and football on big screens all day. It’s like a big tailgate. If you come in after 5:00 for Bud & Burgers, you’ll pay $10 and be able to sample all the burgers you want from the 20 participating teams. We also have the Mustache Band as the headliner band as well as some other live music throughout the day.”

The Fall Festival is from 2:00 to 9:00 and is presented by Mitchell Distributing and First State Bank with all proceeds going to Love’s Kitchen.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks
Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis,...
Anderson Regional Health plans to merge with Baptist Memorial Health Care; signs shared mission agreement
Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway 18 years ago, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney
Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic...
Double homicide suspect arrested in York
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years

Latest News

The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help...
Family of Kelly McKee makes plea for answers
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2023
Meridian High School’s The MHS Homecoming Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
MHS Homecoming Parade route for Thursday evening
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns