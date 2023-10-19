MHS Homecoming Parade route for Thursday evening

Meridian High School's The MHS Homecoming Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
Meridian High School’s The MHS Homecoming Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s The MHS Homecoming Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. You’re invited to come and help celebrate this special time. The parade will begin at the Central Office on 25th Avenue and end at City Hall. Check the parade route below for a good place to view the festivities.

The Grand Marshal is MHS graduate, Neil Henry, regional president at Citizens National Bank.

The parade will feature the 2023 MHS Homecoming Court, the MHS Football team and performances by the band and cheerleaders.

