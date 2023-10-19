More than 50 dogs are rescued from home in George County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -More than 50 dogs were rescued from a home this morning in George County.

The dogs were left to fend for themselves when a group of rescuers, community members, and law enforcement stepped in to help.

When the president of Lucky’s Little Rescue, Lynne Broussard walked into a Lucedale home, she never imagined the horrific scene she would find.

“The hardest part to see for everybody was that some of the puppies that were alive the day before had frozen overnight in the truck that was there. All the dogs were emaciated, skinny, and in bad shape,” Broussard said.

More than 50 dogs were left to die. No food, water, or proper shelter. Some were in kennels too small to move. Others were found a little too late.

“There were a few dogs that passed away, one had passed away recently and then there was one in the tree line. Then there was one in the house that had passed away then the other dogs were feeding off of the corpses of the dead dogs because they had no other food source,” Broussard said.

According to George County Sheriff, Keith Havard the woman has been arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor. That promoted community members to step in and help. Havard said, many neighbors brought the animals food until they could find shelters that would take in the dogs.

The department has an ongoing investigation. It is unclear whether the woman will be facing charges. Havard did get a chance to speak to the woman. She told him she was taking in dogs that people were dropping off.

“I spoke with her as best I could. They started dropping them off there and it just snowballed on her,” Havard said.

Rescuing the animals was not an easy task, the sheriff’s department along with Lucky’s little animal rescue had to find shelters willing to take in the dogs.

“In George County unfortunately we don’t have an animal control officer or a humane society to house the animals with,” Havard said.

It took volunteers several hours to load up the dogs. Broussard says without the help of neighbors, many more animals would’ve died.

“The fact that these neighbors went through such lengths to help these dogs, even coming out there and even getting into the dirt and grime and everything. I just can’t thank them enough,” Broussard said.

The animals were taken to Lucky’s Little Rescue in Lucedale, Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg, and Wags and Whiskers in Mobile.

According to Broussard, it will take a couple of weeks before any of the dogs are ready for a forever home. Broussard said, most of the dogs were friendly and in desperate need of human touch, she believes they will make great pets.

You can help by donating or looking into adopting a dog by heading over to the shelter’s website.

