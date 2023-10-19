Retiree claims $1M Powerball prize: ‘At our age, this is just about right’

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the...
According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing.(Oregon Lottery)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retiree in Oregon claimed his $1 million Powerball prize after winning it earlier this month.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing from a 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City.

Willard is no stranger to playing the lottery as he plays once the jackpot grows.

And this time it paid off.

Willard’s wife of 49 years, Nancy, was helping him check the numbers online and she thought they had won $100,000 but realized it was $1 million, just missing one number for the Powerball jackpot.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Willard said.

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The Powerball jackpot ended up being hit for $1.7 billion in California on the Oct. 11 drawing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks
Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis,...
Anderson Regional Health plans to merge with Baptist Memorial Health Care; signs shared mission agreement
Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway 18 years ago, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney
Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic...
Double homicide suspect arrested in York
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years

Latest News

Benefit for Love's Kitchen
Meridian Fall Festival returns Saturday
The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help...
Family of Kelly McKee makes plea for answers
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2023
Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young...
14-year-old named America’s Top Young Scientist for creating soap that treats skin cancer
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine