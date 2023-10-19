T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option

T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.
FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a T-Mobile customer, you’re advised to take a close look at your next phone bill.

The major wireless carrier is running a test in which it automatically switches some customers to more expensive rate plans.

The change affects customers on older unlimited plans such as T-Mobile One, Simple Choice and Magenta 55 Plus.

All those customers will be migrated to T-Mobile’s 5G network plan, which starts at $75 per month per phone line.

T-Mobile users will have the option to keep their current plan or opt out of the new one by calling customer service.

T-Mobile became America’s second largest cell phone service provider after taking over Sprint, pledging not to raise prices for three years at the time.

Rivals AT&T and Verizon raised rates on their older plans last year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks
Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis,...
Anderson Regional Health plans to merge with Baptist Memorial Health Care; signs shared mission agreement
Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway 18 years ago, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic...
Double homicide suspect arrested in York

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
Near average highs and a small chance of rain
Cloudy skies take over for Thursday
A doorbell cam shows adults appearing to direct kids to steal from a porch.
Halloween decorations were taken from a porch by little kids, apparently directed by adults, video reveals
A doorbell cam shows adults appearing to direct kids to steal from a porch.
Children seen taking Halloween decorations, seemingly following adults' orders