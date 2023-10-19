Teen Driver Safety Week observed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teen Driver Safety Week is observed Oct. 15-21, with the goal of encouraging young drivers to practice safe behavior behind the wheel.

News 11 sat down with Sergeant Jameka Moore, public relations officer for Meridian Highway Patrol Troop H, who said what’s most important is minimizing distractions.

“During this week, we try to focus on teen driving and safety tips. Mississippi is a rural state and with that being the case, a lot of time teen drivers have to drive farther distances. They don’t have access to public transportation a lot of times, you know. If your teen sees you driving, speeding, texting and things like that, they’ll kind of do the same thing. So, as a parent, set the standard when you’re a parent. If you’re driving, don’t text and drive. Don’t speed. Make sure you wear your seat belt. Don’t drive under the influence. And I think that’ll be a big thing that will encourage teen drivers to follow your suit,” said Moore.

Sergeant Moore encourages parents to monitor who is in the car with their teens and talk to them about cell phone usage, because social media and texting can be some of the biggest distractions for your young drivers.

