2 people charged with abuse of corpse in Tuscaloosa missing man case

Bettie Williamson, 64, and Ricky Duncan, 45, are charged with abuse of a corpse.
Bettie Williamson, 64, and Ricky Duncan, 45, are charged with abuse of a corpse.(Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people in Tuscaloosa County have been charged with abuse of a corpse after a missing man’s body was found Thursday night.

Braxton Connell was last seen October 3. His body was found in a wooded area off Highway 216.

Braxton Connell's body was found October 19.
Braxton Connell's body was found October 19.(Tuscaloosa PD)

Bettie Williamson, 64, and Ricky Duncan, 45, are charged with abuse of a corpse.

It’s believed Connell was last known to have been at a home in Coaling. Illegal drugs are thought to have played a role in this case.

Connell’s cause of death is pending autopsy and examination by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. 

Tuscaloosa Police say more charges are possible.

