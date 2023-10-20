2 people charged with abuse of corpse in Tuscaloosa missing man case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people in Tuscaloosa County have been charged with abuse of a corpse after a missing man’s body was found Thursday night.

Braxton Connell was last seen October 3. His body was found in a wooded area off Highway 216.

Braxton Connell's body was found October 19. (Tuscaloosa PD)

Bettie Williamson, 64, and Ricky Duncan, 45, are charged with abuse of a corpse.

It’s believed Connell was last known to have been at a home in Coaling. Illegal drugs are thought to have played a role in this case.

Connell’s cause of death is pending autopsy and examination by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Tuscaloosa Police say more charges are possible.

