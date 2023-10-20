37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy

NORTH MISSISSIPPI - (WMC) - The 37th and final defendant in a case against members and associates of the SimonCity Royals gang – a gang operating in several states aligned with the Gangster Disciples – pleaded guilty Friday to racketeering (RICO) conspiracy, including several North Mississippi residents.

The news was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Mississippi.

Gang members from Holly Springs, Tupelo, and Senatobia were among the 37 who pleaded guilty.

“The Simon City Royals terrorized Mississippi prisons and communities for far too long,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “These convictions underscore the Justice Department’s dedication to disrupting and dismantling violent criminal enterprises, regardless of where they operate.”

“Our communities have every right to expect that violent criminal gangs will be held to account and incarcerated for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner for the Northern District of Mississippi. “Thanks to the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners and career federal prosecutors led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Stringfellow, 37 members of the Simon City Royals, a violent gang acting outside as well as inside our prisons as a criminal enterprise, have been arrested, incarcerated, or are currently awaiting sentencing. There will be no compromise in protecting our citizens, and every criminal gang operating in the Northern District of Mississippi can consider itself to be on notice.”

According to court documents, the Simon City Royals were a violent prison gang operating primarily in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but with members and associates acting on their behalf outside of prison throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, and elsewhere.

Through an alliance with the violent Gangster Disciples gang and with a sophisticated structure, the Simon City Royals engaged in a host of criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, large-scale drug trafficking, and fraud.

“These convictions mean that the Simon City Royals’ time is over,” said Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans. “Protecting the safety of our communities is one of the cornerstones of what our agency seeks to accomplish every day. To anyone damaging our streets with gun violence and drugs – law enforcement is here. No matter how long it takes, no matter if you are on the streets or in prison, we will bring the full weight of the federal government down on the violent gangs terrorizing our communities, neighborhoods, and institutions.”

The Simon City Royals were responsible for the brutal murder of a prison inmate in 2018, when a Simon City Royals leader issued a “kill on sight” order, directing any gang member who encountered the targeted inmate to murder him.

In January 2018, Dillon Heffker and Robert Williams acted on the order, stabbing the victim dozens of times with improvised prison knives. Leaders of the Simon City Royals rewarded Heffker and Williams for the murder by arranging for hundreds of dollars to be directed to their prison commissary accounts.

Simon City Royals were also responsible for the savage kidnapping and torture of a former member for perceived violations of the gang’s code of conduct.

In 2015, a member of the Simon City Royals kidnapped the victim at knifepoint and forced him into a hotel room. There, Simon City Royals members and associates tied the victim to a chair, interrogated him, tortured him, and burned off his Simon City Royals tattoo.

In addition, the Simon City Royals engaged in widespread drug trafficking, including smuggling large quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, heroin, and benzodiazepines into dozens of Mississippi state prison facilities. The gang distributed these dangerous substances, including nearly 100% pure crystal methamphetamine, to inmates throughout the prison system.

Below are the defendants and the charges to which they pleaded guilty:

Allen Posey, 48, of Jackson, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Jonathan Davis, 39, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, racketeering conspiracy

Jeremy Holcombe, 43, of Meridian, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Jonathan Burnett, 39, of Birmingham, Alabama, racketeering conspiracy

Hank Chapman, 38, of Riply, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Jason Hayden, 42, of Picayune, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Joshua Miller, 41, of Jackson, racketeering conspiracy

Gavin Pierson, 33, of San Diego, racketeering conspiracy

Justin Shaw, 36, of Holly Springs, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Bobby Brumfield, 44, of New Orleans, racketeering conspiracy

Jordan Deakles, 31, of Gulfport, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Bryce Francis, 43, of Columbus, Ohio, racketeering conspiracy

Anthony Murphy, 30, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Chancy Bilbo, 31, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, racketeering conspiracy

Dillon Heffker, 32, of Bay St. Louis, racketeering conspiracy

Douglas Jones, 34, of Jackson, racketeering conspiracy

Cody Woodall, 31, of Gulfport, racketeering conspiracy

Michael Muscolino, 43, of Phoenix, racketeering conspiracy

Valerie Madden, 54, of Chicago, drug conspiracy

Samuel Conwill, 45, of Tupelo, Mississippi, money laundering conspiracy

Jason Collins, 40, of Loraine, Ohio, money laundering conspiracy

Justin Leake, 43, of Meridian, racketeering conspiracy

Michael Dossett, 42, of Carriere, Mississippi, felon in possession of a firearm

Angel Labauve, 43, of Picayune, Mississippi, drug conspiracy

Bruce Floyd, 42, of Senatobia, Mississippi, drug conspiracy

Jacquelyn Harmon, 33, of Senatobia, drug conspiracy

Cody Myrick, 33, of Grenada, Mississippi, unlawful transport of firearms

Craig Thomas, 36, of Grenada, unlawful transport of firearms

Arvis Tolbert, 43, of Hurley, Mississippi, violent crime in support of racketeering activity

Preston Edwards, 36, of Jackson, drug conspiracy

Catherine Perry, 41, of Tupelo, interstate transportation in aid of racketeering

John Brooks, 37, of Greenwood, Mississippi, drug conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy

Alana Dickey, 21, of Holly Springs, interstate transportation in aid of racketeering

Austin Ruby, 35, of Holly Springs, drug conspiracy;

Chris Vincent, 20, of Gulfport, drug conspiracy

Trevor Overby, 45, of Jackson, drug conspiracy

Anthony Rouse, 33, of Picayune, drug conspiracy

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Secret Service, FBI Jackson Field Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections, and dozens of local law enforcement agencies across multiple states investigated the cases. The Tupelo Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, and Tippah County Sheriff’s Department provided valuable assistance. Trial Attorney Ben Tonkin of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stringfellow for the Northern District of Mississippi are prosecuting the cases, with valuable assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams for the Southern District of Mississippi.

