Archusa Dam repair update

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Plans to repair the Archusa Dam are starting to be put in place.

A meeting about repairs for the dam that breeched back in July is set for noon on Monday October 23, where around eight engineers will answer questions and discuss plans for the repair.

According to Quitman Main Street director, Logan Greene, 90 percent of the old concrete dam is still standing.

However, because of the erosion of it’s foundation, the dam will essentially have to be built from scratch.

Because of this engineers will have to drill about 50 to 150 feet down into the earth, possibly deeper, to check the stability of the grounds before building on top of it.

The good news is that engineers not only know the damage, but know what needs to be replaced.

This is just the second time the damn has required repairs.

Built in the early 70′s, the dam stood strong until the 1990′s where it was repaired and has held up since then.

Last time it was damaged, repairs took about 5 years according to Greene.

So unfortunately, as quickly as the dam went down, it will take some time to repair.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.