Breast Cancer Power Walk

By Cara Shirley and Anna Baucum
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - United Way of East Mississippi and EC HealthNet hosted its Breast Cancer Power Walk on Friday. Participants showed up in pink to raise awareness for the cause.

The group started on 14th Avenue and made a few blocks around the medical district in Meridian.

Proceeds will go to the Cancer Benevolence Fund and help local cancer patients.

”We are very excited that EC HealthNet asked to partner with us for this event. And, we want to make sure everyone is aware of the survivors and that’s a great thing. And, make sure that everyone is proactive in checking themselves properly,” said Kym Parnell, Executive Director of United Way of East Mississippi.

This is the first year United Way and EC HealthNet have come together for the walk. Both plan to continue the partnership in the future.

