City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:16 PM on October 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was attempted through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.