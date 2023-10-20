City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Benjamin L. Harper1987Disorderly conduct, public drunk
Angela Williams1972Disorderly conduct
Meaghan C. Jordan1985Shoplifting x 3, trespassing
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:16 PM on October 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was attempted through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

