FIRST ALERT: Dangerous fire conditions continue as winds pick up

By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying this warm-up as temperatures soar above average, making us feel more towards summer than fall.

With this heat-up and the addition of low humidity values and breezy conditions have prompted us to be in an elevated threat for dangerous wildfire conditions. Please heed local burn bans as open burning is very much discouraged.

The weekend weather looks to stay in the mid to upper 80s with even a small chance for some areas to hit 90. Clear skies and breezy conditions are going to continue into the weekend as well.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Tammy is slowly approaching the Leeward Islands and will bring devastating winds and rain to much of the Lesser Antilles. There is also an area of development that we are watching right off the coast of Panama. We will continue tracking all the weather here at home and out at sea.

Our next named storm will be Vince.

