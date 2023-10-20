Four charged in car buying schemes in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons announced Friday the arrests of four people on fraud...
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons announced Friday the arrests of four people on fraud charges.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons announced Friday the arrests of four people on fraud charges.

Diasia McAllister and Jerome Collins, both 22, Marice Collins, 21, and 19-year-old Taekuan Cohen, all of Jackson, Miss., were charged in connection with using fraudulent cashier’s checks to purchase cars that were listed for sale on social media.

The Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted an undercover operation over the last 2 months, Lyons said.

The chief said authorities were notified by a citizen who gave information about an individual attempting to buy their vehicle through the same scheme. Officers then made contact with the four suspects who showed up to complete the deal.

All four face charges of felony false pretense. Lyons said more charges are expected in Philadelphia, as the investigation is continuing, and other jurisdictions in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Chief Lyons said at the time of arrest, officers discovered that Jackson Police had arrest warrants for Marice Collins, wanted for murder; Taekuan Cohen, wanted for armed robbery; and Jerome Collins, wanted for possession of a stolen firearm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help...
Family of Kelly McKee makes plea for answers
Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic...
Double homicide suspect arrested in York
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks

Latest News

NEHS NJROTC students
Northeast’s NJROTC program earns Distinguished Unit for the ninth year in a row
Northeast’s NJROTC program earns Distinguished Unit for ninth year in a row
With this heat-up and the addition of low humidity values and breezy conditions have prompted...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous fire conditions continue as winds pick up
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2023