Four charged in car buying schemes in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons announced Friday the arrests of four people on fraud charges.

Diasia McAllister and Jerome Collins, both 22, Marice Collins, 21, and 19-year-old Taekuan Cohen, all of Jackson, Miss., were charged in connection with using fraudulent cashier’s checks to purchase cars that were listed for sale on social media.

The Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted an undercover operation over the last 2 months, Lyons said.

The chief said authorities were notified by a citizen who gave information about an individual attempting to buy their vehicle through the same scheme. Officers then made contact with the four suspects who showed up to complete the deal.

All four face charges of felony false pretense. Lyons said more charges are expected in Philadelphia, as the investigation is continuing, and other jurisdictions in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Chief Lyons said at the time of arrest, officers discovered that Jackson Police had arrest warrants for Marice Collins, wanted for murder; Taekuan Cohen, wanted for armed robbery; and Jerome Collins, wanted for possession of a stolen firearm.

