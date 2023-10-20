Gameday Preview: Alabama vs Tennessee

Jalen Milroe (number 4) connects with Crimson Tide Tight-End Amari Niblack in the second quarter of Alabama's 24-21 win over Arkansas.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a Top 25 matchup on the Third Saturday in October.

NOTES:

The Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide in last year’s thrilling game, which saw the Vols win 52-49.

Both Teams are in the top four, in the SEC, in scoring and total defense.

Will Reichard (Place Kicker) became the SEC’s all-time leading scorer (486 points) after the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas last Saturday.

THOUGHTS:

“These two teams have very good defenses and very inconsistent offenses. This will be a game determined on the Lines of Scrimmage. If Alabama can give Milroe time to throw or holes to run through, Alabama should win this game. However, Tennessee’s D-Line is very good, and their O-Line is good at protecting Joe Milton III. Look for Will Reichard to have a big impact in Saturday’s game against the Vols, as he could have some very important field goals down the stretch.” - Patrick Talbot

“I don’t expect this game to be very pretty. Jalen Milroe tries to make big, downfield throws- and it might not always be there, but sometimes it is, and when it is- it’s huge. It’s something they can feed off of. But he needs to do It consistently and maybe he can get there but he hasn’t showed it yet. Alabama keeps finding ways to win though- even though it’s not always pretty, they find ways to get things done. Much like Tennessee. Whichever front gets the most quarterback pressure should come away with this one.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Game Time: 2:30 pm

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 47.5

Line: ALA -9.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins 24-21

Eve: Tennessee wins 20-17

