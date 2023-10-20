Gameday Preview: Mississippi State at Arkansas

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are traveling to Fayetteville for their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, as both teams look for their first SEC win of the season.

NOTES:

Will Rogers is still dealing with a shoulder injury, so it could be Mike White getting the start at the Quarterback position for the Bulldogs.

The Arkansas O-Line has given up 27 sacks this year, which ranks them 116th out of 133 college football teams.

THOUGHTS:

“Regardless of who starts at quarterback, the Bulldogs need to establish the run. However, if Rogers is healthy enough to go, then they need to be more willing to air it out in Saturday’s game. State’s defense will have a hard time keeping KJ Jefferson in check, but they need to limit his impact to either the passing game or the running game. Don’t let him hurt you with both his legs and arm.” - Patrick Talbot

“Arkansas has had the number one strength of schedule in the country this year. Facing the entire SEC West in back to back to back weeks is not easy to do, and they had a chance to win each of those games. It’s not clear if Jaxson Dart is healthy enough to give it a go tomorrow, but regardless, I don’t think State’s offense will be able to keep up with Arkansas. State’s defense hasn’t performed as well as they did when Zach Arnnett was the defensive coordinator, they’ve had some inconsistency in both pass and run defending. And if it’s Mike Wright starting under center, it could be a tough day for the Bulldogs.”

INFORMATION:

Location: Razorback Stadium

Game Time: 11:00 AM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 48

Line: ARK -6.0

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Arkansas wins 28-21

Eve: Arkansas wins 34-14

