Gameday Preview: Ole Miss at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - The 13th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels are headed to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with the school’s former head coach, Hugh Freeze.

NOTES:

The Rebels are 5-1 on the year (2-1 in SEC play), and the Tigers are 3-3 (0-3 in SEC play).

Ole Miss hasn’t beaten Auburn in back-to-back years since 1951-52.

THOUGHTS:

“A balanced attack on offense will help the Rebels handle business against the Tigers this weekend. Quinshon Judkins only has one game this year, in which he rushed for more than 100 yards, but Ulysses Bentley IV has been a great change-of-pace back for Ole Miss this year. Keep using the run to set up the pass, and make things easier for Jaxson Dart.” - Patrick Talbot

“The bye week gave time for the Rebels to get much needed health. Many players were banged up after the LSU and Arkansas games. The Rebels are still dealing with offensive line injuries, but if they can still run the ball effectively, they should have no problem scoring enough points to beat Auburn. I’m still looking at the Rebels defense to win them this game, though.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Game Time: 6:00 PM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 55.5

Line: MISS -6.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Ole Miss wins 35-21

Eve: Ole Miss wins 30-17

