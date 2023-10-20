Hold on to your hats for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll be behind a cold front for Friday, but the “colder” air that many of you would expect will not be the case. The temps will actually warm up for Friday...climbing into the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. However, the NW winds will increase behind the cold front. By Friday afternoon, we’re expecting sustained winds of 15-20mph with gusts of 20-30mph. So, you’ll need to hold on to your hats. Also, you will want to secure any loose yard or porch items before the winds increase.

Avoid outdoor burning (WTOK)

The gusty winds will be one of the factors that will also lead to a High Fire Threat for Friday. Low relative humidity will be another factor along with our overall very dry ground. The combination of everything mentioned could lead to rapid fire growth should a fire get started. So, it’s important to take heed to the local burn bans that are in place for most of our area. Also, don’t let trailer chains drag, and dispose of cigarettes properly.

Weekend Outlook

Your weekend continues with the above average trend...especially for Saturday afternoon. Saturday morning will start chilly with upper 40s, but the afternoon will bring highs in the mid-upper 80s ahead of a reinforcing dry cold front that’ll cross Saturday night. Sunday morning will have seasonable lows in the low 50s, but mainly cloudy skies will keep temps closer to average...near 80 degrees.

Next Week

Highs will be above the average with 80s expected all week. Sadly, rain will be hard to find until possibly next weekend. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

