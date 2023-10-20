Hurricane Tammy is the 7th hurricane of the 2023 season

Hurricane Tammy
Hurricane Tammy
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tammy strengthen Friday morning to a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane and tropical storm conditions can be expected near the Leeward Islands and Lesser Antilles. Heavy rain, storm surge, flooding, and even mudslides will threaten those area into early Saturday morning. Hurricane Tammy will stay on a westward track into next week and is expected to maintain hurricane status over the next few days.

