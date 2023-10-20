Hurricane Tammy is the 7th hurricane of the 2023 season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tammy strengthen Friday morning to a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane and tropical storm conditions can be expected near the Leeward Islands and Lesser Antilles. Heavy rain, storm surge, flooding, and even mudslides will threaten those area into early Saturday morning. Hurricane Tammy will stay on a westward track into next week and is expected to maintain hurricane status over the next few days.

