John Anderson speaks on merger with Baptist Memorial

By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Wednesday, Anderson Regional Health System announced it will be merging with Baptist Memorial of Memphis.

John Anderson, the CEO and President of Anderson Health System, says he is excited about this new opportunity this merger will provide our region.  Anderson hopes the partnership with Baptist Memorial might also open the door for more medical programs to give its patients the best care they can provide.

“The attraction to the Baptist Memorial system is the fact that they are like missioned as we are. They’re about community, healthcare, and advancing community healthcare. The other thing that’s very important, even though not stated on our sign, is they are a faith-based organization, and Anderson has been faith-based ever since 1928, so those were two very important factors in deciding to move forward with the merger,” said Anderson.

Anderson also stated with this partnership, there are more opportunities for its staff within the health system.

The merger will officially happen after the first of the year, and the operation of Anderson Regional Health System should stay the same.

“We will operate like normal. What my hope is it will just continue to advance our mission here and be as we have been to continue to be the healthcare provider of choice. We will just have more resources to bear that affords us to get there and continue to be there. So we will operate like normal,” said Anderson.

