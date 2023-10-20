Penny Kemp named President/CEO of The MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience announced Friday that Penny Kemp will take over as President and CEO following an executive search process led by Kinetic Staffing.

A news release noted Kemp‘s more than 25 years of experience in marketing, business, and brand strategy, with a heavy concentration in arts and culture, tourism, and community-led initiatives. She helped open the Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts in 2006. She has led strategic marketing initiatives for organizations ranging from The Ritz-Carlton hotel company and Downtown Knoxville Alliance to Visit Meridian and the Mississippi Museum of Art.

“After a thorough search and selection process, the board feels confident we’ve found the best person to lead The MAX through this next chapter,” said Eddie Kelly, Board Chair. “Penny’s passion is undeniable and infectious. She has just the right blend of business savvy and an appreciation for Mississippi arts and culture that is needed.”

“I am both honored and humbled to step into this role,” said Kemp. “Mississippi’s creative legacy is such a big story to tell. The MAX’s role in showcasing and celebrating that story while inspiring future artists is not something I take lightly.”

Kemp will assume the role Dec. 1, 2023.

