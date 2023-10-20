MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Department of Transportation announced there will be a temporary lane closure on I-20/59 in Meridian this weekend.

The eastbound outside lane of I-20/59 over 65th Ave in Meridian will be affected from 7 p.m. Friday, October 20 until 7 a.m. Monday, October 23.

A contractor will perform bridge deck repairs in the eastbound outside lane of the 65th Ave bridge.

Drivers are advised to use caution and adhere to all advisories that will be in place when approaching the closure.

Stay updated on this closure and get live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.