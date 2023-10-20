MCC Athletics announces inaugural volleyball program, introduce new head coach

Courtney (left), Alex (middle), and their daughter, Rylee Schimelpfenning at MCC's press...
Courtney (left), Alex (middle), and their daughter, Rylee Schimelpfenning at MCC's press conference Thursday afternoon.(WTOK Sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College (MCC) announced Thursday afternoon that the school is adding volleyball as a new program in the athletics department.

The school also appointed Alex Schimelpfening as the program’s inaugural head coach.

As volleyball is a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) fall sport, the Eagles will begin competing in the fall of 2024.

“If you look at the sport of volleyball in this community, there is one family that stands strong,” said Dr. Thomas M. Huebner Jr., president of MCC. “in fact, he was an assistant coach at Lamar to his spouse, who won a state championship just yesterday... The impact you have on the community in regards to this sport is already so significant... We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome you to Meridian Community College, Alex,” Huebner Jr. finished.

Schimelpfening and his wife, Courtney, have coached the Lamar High School volleyball team since 2018. Mrs. Schimelpfening as the head coach, Mr. Schimelpfening as her assistant coach.

On Oct. 18, 2023, Lamar won its second straight MAIS Division II State Championship. Less than 24 hours later, MCC held the press conference introducing Schimelpfening and the new program.

“This is the best week for our family in recent history,” Schimelpfening said. “I’m excited to be a part of another program, and build another program.”

The Schimelpfenings’ also own Queen City Athletics, Meridian’s first volleyball club league. Both the Schimelpfening’s played collegiate volleyball, and use their skills and experiences to teach athletes in the community.

Recruiting players to tryout for the team, as well as building a new volleyball facility at the college, are Schimelpfening’s first order of business.

“We have experience with this. Courtney, with a little bit of my help, Courtney started the volleyball program at Lamar, we built QCA from the ground up,” Schimelpfening said. “We’re excited to get everyone here, once we find out where “here” is.”

