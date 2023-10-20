Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.(IMAGE BY LAUREN CRAMER FAB UK MEDIA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A real-life tooth fairy was crowned Miss London in the world’s first makeup-free beauty pageant, according to the Miss England organization.

The makeup-free beauty pageant was held at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London on Sept. 29, a news release stated.

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.

According to a news release, Beresford provides dental treatment for children under general anesthetic, to help them out of dental pain.

She volunteered in Uganda in September 2022 with the charity Dentaid. She spent two weeks traveling across the country to run outreach clinics to provide safe, free dental treatments to those in need.

“I find my job really rewarding. Over the years I have worked in NHS, private and urgent care dental practices,” Beresford said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help...
Family of Kelly McKee makes plea for answers
Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic...
Double homicide suspect arrested in York
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks

Latest News

FILE - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook...
Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families
Drivers are advised to use caution and adhere to all advisories that will be in place when...
Lane closure on I-20/ 59 in Meridian this weekend
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update
The City of Meridian said paving is set to begin again Monday, Oct. 18, in the Medical District.
Traffic Alert: Paving to resume in Meridian’s Medical District
El presidente Joe Biden habla desde el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca el jueves 19 de octubre...
The White House details its $105 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine, the border and more