Mr. Eddie “Paw Buddy” Marshal Alexander

Union: Services for Mr. Eddie “Paw Buddy” Marshall Alexander will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 23, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Providence Baptist Church cemetery. Bro. Randy Rich and Bro. Jackie Strebeck will be officiating. A time of remembrance will be lead by David Alexander.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to services at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Eddie Alexander,71, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Eddie Marshall Alexander, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on October 17th, at the age of 71. He had a lifetime filled with love, joy, and countless cherished memories.

Eddie was born July 23rd, 1952,to Olan and Marie Alexander and older brother, Danny Alexander (Cookie), later joined in birth by younger brother, Tandy Alexander (Judy).

Eddie was the loving husband of Neisha Strange Alexander for 50 wonderful years,

a devoted father of daughter, Jesica Alexander Estes and son, Joshua Marshall Alexander(wife Jessica), proud grandfather of four, Kanyon Estes (wife Alicia), Austin Estes (wife Danielle), Ashlynn Alexander, Atlie Alexander, and great-grandfather of two, ArleyBug and JudeMan.

Eddie was a hardworking and dedicated individual who valued family above all else. He passionately embraced his roles as both a provider and mentor, ensuring his loved ones felt supported and cared for. Outside of his family role, his warm smile, gentle demeanor, and lending ear ensured him to be loved by hundreds of children and just as many adults who had the pleasure of sitting and talking with him from November through December 24th of every year.

In his free time, Eddie enjoyed several hobbies and interests that brought him immense happiness. Whether it was beach trips with his amazing wife, playing dress-up with his outstanding group of Masonic Mountain Men friends, helping ole Saint Nick search for those naughty and nice little children, or just a quick trip to the local Dirt Cheap, he embraced each moment with an unmatched zest for life.

Eddie’s greatest joy in life was his family. He had an incredible bond with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He created lasting memories through family gatherings and holiday celebrations where his love for deep fried turkey and fresh pork skins kept everyone full for days.

Eddie leaves behind a legacy of love forged through his unyielding devotion to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His memory will forever be held close in the hearts of all who knew him.

May Eddie rest in eternal peace, knowing his love will continue to guide and inspire his family for generations to come.

Pallbearers: Kanyon Estes, Austin Estes, Josh Sanders, Ben Alexander, Tommy Strange, Ryan Goforth, Jacob Cooley, and David Alexander

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

