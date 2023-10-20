MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A graveside service for Mr. James Harold Blackmon will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 26, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Calvin Price officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

James Harold Blackmon age 88, of Meridian went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, October 19, 2023. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi on June 12, 1935, to AP and Madie Blackmon.

Harold graduated from Suqualena School in 1953. He married the love of his life Frances King in 1955. He had a long career working in the automotive industry at Reliable Chevrolet and Jerrell Davis Buick. Harold could repair anything and loved keeping up with the latest technology. He enjoyed working on his farm and spoiling his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving children, Debra (Creg) Killen and David (Molly) Blackmon; grandsons: Stephen (Meagan) Killen, Daniel Killen, Collin Hamilton, Bennett Blackmon, Jack Hamilton, Brice Blackmon; one brother, Frankie (Bonnie) Blackmon; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church or The Exceptional Foundation (Birmingham, AL)

