Funeral services for Mrs. Gail Miller will be held Saturday, October 21st, 2023, at 2:00pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carmel Baptist Church in Meridian. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 20th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, as well as at 12:30 pm prior to the funeral on Saturday. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Gail Winfield Miller, age 74, of Meridian, MS, passed away peacefully and met her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2023.

Born in Meridian on November 10, 1948, Gail graduated from Northeast Lauderdale High School in 1966 and married her high school sweetheart, Joe Miller, that same year. She later worked at Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, first as a study hall monitor and then as a school secretary. She was also a long-time member of Carmel Baptist Church where she served in several teaching roles and sang in the choir. Gail enjoyed reading, shopping, writing poetry, talking about her grandchildren, and spending time with family.

Gail’s family was her greatest joy in life, and she relished her roles as a devoted stay-at-home mother and later as a loving “Gaga/Bebe.”

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Ted Winfield and Carlotta Sue Clay; her brothers, Terry and Tommy Winfield; and her sister Anne Williams.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe Miller; son, Jody Miller and his wife Laura of Madison, MS; son, Ryan Miller and his wife Brittany of Milton, FL; and son, Tyler Miller and his wife Samantha of Lucedale, MS.

Known affectionately as “Gaga” and Bebe,” Gail is also survived by nine grandchildren: Matthew Miller, Mary Ranie Miller McDonald (Reed), Chandler Miller, Miles Miller, Grady Dunagan, Eli Miller, Maggie Miller, Emma Miller, and James Miller. Gail is also survived by her brother, Randy Winfield of Hattiesburg, and her sister, Ginger Stewart (Wayne) of Lucedale. She will be greatly missed by these family members and many others who remember her caring spirit and quick laugh.

Gail’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

The family suggests sharing memorial contributions with Carmel Baptist Church in Meridian in Gail’s memory.

