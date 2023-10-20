MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Union: Services for Ms. Katherine Marie Hollingsworth will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Burial will be held at New Hope Cemetery. Bro. Mark Vincent and Bro. Randall Creel will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00am prior to services at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Marie Hollingsworth, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Katherine Marie Hollingsworth was born on September 29, 1946, in Scott County, Mississippi. She finished her earthly journey and went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on October 18th, 2023. She was the daughter of Odis Lee and Mary Catherine Culpepper, and the third born of 10 children.

Marie married her high school sweetheart, Robert Harold Hollingsworth in 1964 and they enjoyed 23 blessed years of marriage before the Lord called Harold home in 1987.Harold and Marie were the proud parents of two children, Marty (born in 1970) and Marci(born in 1978).

Marie spent much of her career serving others through the Mississippi Housing Authority, specifically the Congregate Housing facilities in Union and Newton. In 2006, she retired from the Mississippi Division of Medicaid. In her later years, Marie enjoyed flower gardening, taking care of her yard, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her son Marty Hollingsworth and wife Stacey, of Decatur, daughter Marci Ferguson and husband John, of Decatur, grandchildren Charley Hollingsworth, Seth Hollingsworth, Kirkland Ferguson, Inna Ferguson, Asya Ferguson, Preslee Ferguson, Vitaly Ferguson and Max Ferguson, sisters Bonnie Boyd of Madison, Linda Milling (Clark) of Decatur, Patsy Leach of Lake, Sandra Creel of Forest and Dianne Burkes (Danny) of Forest, brothers Earnest Culpepper (Susan) of Star, Melton (aka, Bull) Culpepper of Lake, Ronald Wayne Culpepper of Abbeville Georgia, sisters-in-law Charlotte Nicholson of Linwood and Dot Hollingsworth of Union, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her father Odis Lee Culpepper, mother Mary Catherine Culpepper, husband Harold Hollingsworth, bothers Edward Culpepper and Elton Culpepper, mother-in-law Ruby Hollingsworth, brother-in-law Freddie Joe Hollingsworth, sister-in-law Shirley Allen, nephews Wade Boyd and Carlos Leach, special companion Kenneth Reeves and life-long best friend, Olivia Reid. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to New Hope Cemetery. Contributions can be

mailed to 3189 Decatur-Stratton Road, Decatur, MS 39327.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

