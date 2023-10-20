Northeast’s NJROTC program earns Distinguished Unit for the ninth year in a row

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Friday was an important day for the Northeast High School Navy JROTC program.

Once a year, the Navy comes and inspects each high school NJROTC unit.

The inspections are rigorous for the high school students as they prepare year-round for this event.

This year Northeast’s program was designated as a Distinguished Unit making this the ninth inspection in a row for these Cadets to earn this distinction.

Only 30 percent of NJROTC programs receive this special honor.

”We had our annual military inspection. This is the inspection that we have every year that evaluates our cadets on how well they are running their unit. This is basically a cadet-run program, myself and the commander, we are the facilitators, the instructors where we guide them and we oversee it, but basically, this is a hands-on military operation for high school students,” said Senior Chief and Instructor, Kent Malone

WTOK would like to congratulate the Cadets on their outstanding inspection results.

