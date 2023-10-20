Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns.

On Friday, JSU announced that its Department of Public Safety, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Columbia Police Department had arrested Jamison Kelly, Jr., of Columbia.

He will be transported to the Raymond Detention Center. It was unclear when he would be brought to Raymond.

A second suspect in the case, Joshua Brown, made his appearance in Hinds County Court Friday morning. He was denied bond and is currently at the Raymond Detention Center.

Brown was a football player at Jones College, where he was arrested.

A warrant for Kelly’s arrest was issued on October 18.

According to a copy of the warrant, Kelly was born on February 1, 2002. A person with the same name and birthdate was a defensive back for Jones College in 2022.

According to the Daily Hoosier, Kelly transferred to Indiana University in December of that year. According to FanNation, Kelly was no longer on the Indiana football team as of late September 2023.

A spokesperson for Jones College was not immediately available for comment.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department would not release any information on the arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help...
Family of Kelly McKee makes plea for answers
Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says
Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic...
Double homicide suspect arrested in York
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks

Latest News

Penny Kemp will take over as President and CEO of The MAX Dec. 1.
Penny Kemp named President/CEO of The MAX
Drivers are advised to use caution and adhere to all advisories that will be in place when...
Lane closure on I-20/ 59 in Meridian this weekend
The City of Meridian said paving is set to begin again Monday, Oct. 18, in the Medical District.
Traffic Alert: Paving to resume in Meridian’s Medical District
Hurricane Tammy
Hurricane Tammy is the 7th hurricane of the 2023 season