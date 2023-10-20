Traffic Alert: Paving to resume in Meridian’s Medical District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said paving is set to begin again Monday, Oct. 18, in the Medical District and continue for a couple of weeks.

Assistant Director for Public Works Mike Van Zandt encourages drivers to look out for workers and be prepared to take an alternate route when necessary.

Below is a list of streets in this phase of the paving program: • 22nd Avenue, from 8th Street to 14th Street

• 20th Avenue, from 14th Street to 16th Street

• 16th Street, from 22nd Avenue to 23rd Avenue

• 13th Street, from Front Street Extension to 11th Avenue

• 13th Street, from 21st Avenue to 22nd Avenue

• 12th Street, from 19th Avenue to 22nd Avenue

• 10th Street, from 24th Avenue to 25th Avenue

• 9th Street, from 19th Avenue to 20th Avenue

• 9th Street, from 24th Avenue to 26th Avenue

• Front Street Extension, from 14th Street to 13th Avenue

