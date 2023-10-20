Traffic Alert: Paving to resume in Meridian’s Medical District

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said paving is set to begin again Monday, Oct. 18, in the Medical District and continue for a couple of weeks.

Assistant Director for Public Works Mike Van Zandt encourages drivers to look out for workers and be prepared to take an alternate route when necessary.

Below is a list of streets in this phase of the paving program:
22nd Avenue, from 8th Street to 14th Street
20th Avenue, from 14th Street to 16th Street
16th Street, from 22nd Avenue to 23rd Avenue
13th Street, from Front Street Extension to 11th Avenue
13th Street, from 21st Avenue to 22nd Avenue
12th Street, from 19th Avenue to 22nd Avenue
10th Street, from 24th Avenue to 25th Avenue
9th Street, from 19th Avenue to 20th Avenue
9th Street, from 24th Avenue to 26th Avenue
Front Street Extension, from 14th Street to 13th Avenue

