Warm, windy and sunny for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! A dry cold front that will make a complete swing through by end of day. No rain at all was recorded over much of the area yesterday. Sunny skies are here for Friday and temps are well above the average in the mid 80s.

The front crossing increases winds up tp 15mph and wind gust up to 25mph. With the very dry and windy conditions there is an elevated threat for wildfire danger Friday and Saturday. Be sure to avoid outdoor burning and take heed to all burn bans. Also secure outdoor furniture and trash cans you don’t want them blown away.

