6th Annual Bentley’s Trail ride

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -When Bentley Strickland was born, he was diagnosed with Hurler syndrome but out of that diagnosis, came a boy full of life, and a yearly event that raised money, like no other.

Bentley Strickland is a 9-year-old boy who has had it tough being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder and has gone through multiple surgeries as he continues to fight his battles.

But there is a great community surrounding him as people from all over come out to support Bentley every year with their trail ride and this trail ride and auction has turned from giving back to the family into giving back to the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

The family gives all grace to God and the amazing doctors at the hospital as they celebrate another successful year of giving back to the people who helped them the most.

We spoke with Bentley’s sisters and volunteers about this event.

“So this community really loves Bentley and supports his family and it’s just about giving back to the children and giving back to the community and giving them something to look forward to each year and blesses us to be able to help do something for the Children’s hospital,” Brandy Sharp a volunteer said.

His sisters Kaylee Anderson and Jocie Beckham had this to say.

“It’s something to witness and you have to be here to see I could tell you all day long that you wouldn’t believe it but you really wouldn’t until you were here watching everyone leave out.”

This was their biggest event yet as they are looking to raise over 100,000 dollars for the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

