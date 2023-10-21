FIRST ALERT: Dangerous wildfire conditions continue into Sunday

Sunday we will see this warmer trend continue as temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s...
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying this warm-up as temperatures soar above average, making us feel more towards summer than fall.

This heat-up and the addition of low humidity values and breezy conditions have prompted us to be in an elevated threat for dangerous wildfire conditions. Please heed local burn bans as open burning is very much discouraged.

For Bud and Burgers tonight it looks to stay very nice and a bit warm but as soon as the sun sets temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 60s. Everything else looks all good to go for any plans you might have tonight.

Sunday we will see this warmer trend continue as temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s with plenty of cloud cover.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Tammy is bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to the Leeward Islands as we speak and there is also an area of development that we are watching right off the coast of Panama. We will continue tracking all the weather here at home and out at sea.

Our next named storm will be Vince.

