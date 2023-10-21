La. Rep. Mike Johnson announces run for U.S. House Speaker position

Mike Johnson (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State website)
Mike Johnson (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State website)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, said he will officially seek the nomination for U.S. House Speaker.

Rep. Johnson made the announcement in a post on his social media accounts on Saturday, October 21.

“I have been humbled to have so many members from across our conference reach out to me to encourage me to seek the nomination for speaker,” Rep. Johnson said. “Until yesterday, I had never contacted one person about this, and I have never before aspired to the office. However, after much prayer and deliberation, I am stepping forward now.”

Rep. Johnson is following in the footsteps of fellow Republican Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Both men have tried and failed to get enough votes to be elected to the U.S. House Speaker position.

Representatives in Washington, D.C. have been trying to elect a new person since the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — a move that made history.

RELATED: McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

“It is incumbent upon us now to decide upon a consensus candidate who can serve as a trusted caretaker and good steward of the gavel,” Rep. Johnson said in his announcement.

Rep. Johnson said that if he’s successful in being elected, his priorities will be to restore trust, advance a comprehensive policy agenda, promote individual members, engage members, develop and grow the Republican majority, and more.

Rep. Scalise was quoted by the Associated Press as saying Republicans would “start over” the process of searching for a new speaker on Monday. That process will involve new nominees coming forward for a candidate forum and internal Republican Party votes.

Read Rep. Johnson’s complete announcement below:

Rep. Mike Johnson's announcement
Rep. Mike Johnson's announcement(Rep. Mike Johnson)
Rep. Mike Johnson's announcement
Rep. Mike Johnson's announcement(Rep. Mike Johnson)

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

