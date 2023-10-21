Tailgate Game: Quitman Panthers defeat Forest to win District Championship

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time in five seasons, the Quitman Panthers are District Champions.

The Panthers defeated the Forest Bearcats, 35-14, Friday night to finish region play undefeated and secure the 4A Region 5 title.

While many 1A-4A schools still have one game left to play, this was Quitman’s last match of the season. They ultimately finish the season with a 7-2 record, their best since 2019, the last time they won the district.

Tonight’s contest began as a defensive battle. Both team’s ended up punting after their first couple of possessions.

One Quitman punt swung the momentum pendulum in their favor. After the Bearcat’s returner let the ball bounce on the turf, it bounced on top of his back, then back onto the turf for the Panthers to recover.

That muffed punt led straight to the Panthers first touchdown of the night. Quarterback, Corey McCann, kept it himself for a short rushing touchdown.

The Panthers would hold off the Bearcat offense until the second quarter, when they scored a touchdown but the extra point attempt was blocked by Quitman.

Quitman came out roaring in the second half, and Forest wasn’t able to stop their rushing attack.

This was a special win for the Panthers and their head coach, Rashad Gandy. Gandy became the head coach in 2019, and led the team to a district title in his first season.

Tonight was also the Panther’s senior night. The team has 12 seniors who began their high school playing career the same year Coach Gandy took over.

“You know, they get a chance to go out one last time. We get a chance to send them out the right way,” said Gandy. “The thought about them not being here, I hadn’t quite thought about that part of it yet. I’m just exited about what we have going now. I know a little later on I might even shed a tear about it. But as of right now, I’m excited about the now, and getting out here to compete.”

