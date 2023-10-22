Above average temperatures continue this week

Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s across the week with a limited threat of...
Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s across the week with a limited threat of wildfire danger.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the nice weather out there today as clouds look to keep us fairly mild.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s across the week with a limited threat of wildfire danger. Low humidity and an ongoing drought will result in dangerous wildfire conditions so please heed local burn bans as open burning is discouraged.

Otherwise, it will be a tranquil week with our next chance of rain is nowhere to be found.

One thing I would watch for, especially in the mornings, is fog, especially in low-lying areas or along bodies of water.

Tracking the Tropics:

Speaking of bodies of water, the Atlantic is still churning up storms as Hurricane Tammy still lingers north of the Leeward Islands. Tammy is expected to weaken as it gets closer and closer to the Island of Bermuda. We also have an area of watch in the Caribbean Sea and that system looks to have a medium chance of developing over the next 7 days.

The next named storm will be Vince.

We will be keeping a close eye on the Atlantic and the weather here at home.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car hit by bullet in Meridian shooting
Overnight shooting kills one and injures others outside Meridian nightclub
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons announced Friday the arrests of four people on fraud...
Four charged in car buying schemes in Philadelphia

Latest News

Police lay markers for shell casings after a shooting on 5th Street.
Sunday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian
Car hit by bullet in Meridian shooting
Overnight shooting kills one and injures others outside Meridian nightclub
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win