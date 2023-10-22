Above average temperatures continue this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the nice weather out there today as clouds look to keep us fairly mild.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s across the week with a limited threat of wildfire danger. Low humidity and an ongoing drought will result in dangerous wildfire conditions so please heed local burn bans as open burning is discouraged.

Otherwise, it will be a tranquil week with our next chance of rain is nowhere to be found.

One thing I would watch for, especially in the mornings, is fog, especially in low-lying areas or along bodies of water.

Tracking the Tropics:

Speaking of bodies of water, the Atlantic is still churning up storms as Hurricane Tammy still lingers north of the Leeward Islands. Tammy is expected to weaken as it gets closer and closer to the Island of Bermuda. We also have an area of watch in the Caribbean Sea and that system looks to have a medium chance of developing over the next 7 days.

The next named storm will be Vince.

We will be keeping a close eye on the Atlantic and the weather here at home.

