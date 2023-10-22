East Mississippi takes control of the MACCC’s North Division with win over No. 15 Northeast Mississippi

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Buddy Stephens is now 15-0 in Homecoming games as East Mississippi’s head coach.

The East Mississippi Lions defeated Northeast Mississippi, 38-31, to become the front-runners in the MACCC’s North Division.

The Lions improve to 4-0 in division play and are 5-2 overall. The Tigers now fall to 3-1 in the division and are also 5-2 overall.

Tonight’s win ensures the Lions have the tie breaker over the Tigers, should the teams finish the season with the same record. There are currently two weeks left in the regular season.

Things started off shaky for the Lions. On their first drive, quarterback Ty Keyes was looking for wide receiver, Marcus Harris, in the end zone but the pass was intercepted.

The Tigers made the most of the takeaway and drove 80 yards down the field capped off by a touchdown pass from Tiger’s quarterback, Cameron Dill, to tight end, Gunter Scott.

The Lions would then respond with a 28-yard field goal to make the score 7-3 with 4:47 left in the first quarter.

The score was 17-14 in favor of the Lions going into the half. Keyes scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the Lions first on the day. He then added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Harris to secure the three point lead.

It seemed as though East Mississippi was starting to pull away after they lead 38-17 with 12:24 left in the fourth quarter.

Northeast Mississippi shortened the gap with a another Dill to Scott connection in the end zone. This made the score 24-17 with 7:26 left to play.

East Mississippi were able to burn a little over three minutes off the clock before having to punt.

The Tigers were able to score another touchdown, bringing this one to the final 38-31 score, but they took too long to do it. They scored the final points with just 21 seconds left in regulation, then the Lions were able to kneel to victory.

Stephens and the players were not available to the media after the game for comments.

The Lions will travel to Itawamba Community College in five days time to face a 5-2 Indians’ team- before returning home for the regular season finale against Delta State the following week.

