Reeves vs Presley: Hear from both Mississippi governor candidates ahead of November’s election

Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of...
Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of attention ahead of election day.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The two men who want to lead the state of Mississippi sat down with us in the studio this week.

David Elliott sat down with Republican Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Candidate Brandon Presley to discuss campaign plans and other issues.

And a reminder for voters: the general election will take place on November 7.

Incumbent Republican Governor Tate Reeves joins us for an extended conversation.
Democrat Brandon Presley joins us for an extended conversation.

You can learn more about both of the candidates on their campaign websites:

https://www.brandonpresley.com/

https://tatereeves.com/

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car hit by bullet in Meridian shooting
Overnight shooting kills one and injures others outside Meridian nightclub
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons announced Friday the arrests of four people on fraud...
Four charged in car buying schemes in Philadelphia

Latest News

Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s across the week with a limited threat of...
Above average temperatures continue this week
Police lay markers for shell casings after a shooting on 5th Street.
Sunday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian
Car hit by bullet in Meridian shooting
Overnight shooting kills one and injures others outside Meridian nightclub
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win