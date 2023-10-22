Second-half rally helps Alabama complete comeback against Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide welcomed the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to Bryant-Denny Stadium for their annual Third Saturday in October matchup.

Tennessee got everything they wanted offensively in the first half, as they scored 13 unanswered points in the first quarter, before the Alabama Crimson Tide put up their first points in the game.

Tennessee capped off their first half with a six-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton III to McCallan Castles.

Alabama ended the half down 20-7 but started the second half off with a bang, as Jalen Milroe found Isaiah Bond for a 46-yard touchdown pass.

Then, Will Reichard drilled a 42-yard field goal, making it a three-point deficit for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s defense forced a turnover on downs with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

Then the offense executed with a five-play drive for 47 yards, which was capped off by a five-yard touchdown from Jase McClellan.

Alabama takes a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

A 15-play, 56-yard drive, was capped off by a 56-yard field goal from Will Reichard, which put Alabama up 27-20.

On the ensuing drive, Joe Milton III took the snap and was hit from behind by Chris Braswell, knocking the ball loose, and Jihaad Campbell picked it up and ran it all the way to the endzone.

Alabama takes a 34-20 lead, and the cigar smoke could be seen rising from around the stadium.

“You know, I’m really proud of our players for the way they competed in the game and came back and the way they took care of business in the second half. You know, we’ve got a BYE week coming up, so we probably need to get a little rest for some of our guys... You know we got more business to take care of in the future. For right now... everybody should enjoy this. It’s a... It’s a great win for us,” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said.

The Tide will take on the LSU Tigers, at Bryant-Denney Stadium, on Saturday, November 4.

Kickoff is still to be determined.

