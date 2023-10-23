Gwen Moore: Turning Tragedy Into Triumph

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Gwen Moore has been defying the odds for a majority of her life. An automobile accident at the age of 13 left her paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair. After countless nights in hospitals and numerous surgeries, Gwen got a real appreciation for caregivers, especially nurses.

“I’ve just always admired how a nurse can comfort you,” said Gwen. “They can help you through the bad times. They’re like your best cheerleader a lot of the times. I’ve always wanted to do that, but didn’t think I was capable of doing it.”

Three decades following her crash, Gwen decided to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse and enrolled at Meridian Community College. A few months ago, she became the first person in a wheelchair to complete MCC’s practical nursing program.

“I was accepted which surprised me. I decided to start there and see if I really truly liked it and I did. I loved it. It was a lot of work. a lot of work. It’s been well worth it. I passed my nursing boards at the end of September,” said Gwen.

Gwen has been working for Neshoba General Hospital as a front desk worker for several years and continues to strive to realize her dream of becoming a nurse. In the meantime, she serves as an inspiration to her co-workers and others who face roadblocks along their journeys.

“Every time I’ve encountered Gwen, she’s had the biggest smile on her face,” said Lee McCall, CEO of Neshoba General Hospital. “She’s always warm and welcoming and a joy to be around. I think she’s inspiring in many ways because she does what we look in all our employees and that’s advance themselves and pursue higher education so they can give back to their communities. I think it’s just terrific what Gwen’s done and the path she’s on right now to pursue a career in health care.”

“To know I’ve paved a path for someone else to come in behind me and say if she can do this, if she can pave the way for me to do this then I’m going to take it. If I have that little bit of involvement of someone else in my position that wants to go to nursing school that she hasn’t got what it takes to get there, or he, then I’m ok with that,” said Gwen.

Gwen Moore is turning tragedy into triumph and reminding us all to never give up on your dreams, no matter the obstacles you face.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.