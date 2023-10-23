Judge denies bond for second man charged in JSU student’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson State University student will be behind bars at least until his preliminary hearing.

On Monday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Jamison Kelly, Jr., who is being charged with accessory after the fact to the murder of Jaylen Burns.

Kelly, a former football player for Indiana University, was remanded to the custody of the Hinds County Sheriff. He will be transported to the Raymond Detention Center.

McDaniels determined Kelly could be considered a flight risk.

Kelly’s attorney was not present at the hearing. The defendant told the judge his family had hired legal representation; however, he did not know the attorney’s name.

According to court documents, Kelly, 21, is accused of driving Joshua Brown away from the scene of the crime after Brown allegedly shot and killed Jaylen Burns at the University Pointe Apartments.

A warrant for Kelly’s arrest was issued on October 18. He was arrested on Friday with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Jackson State University Department of Public Safety, and the Columbia Police Department.

Kelly has not been a part of the IU team since October 1. Jeff Keag, associate athletic director for strategic communications and media with Indiana University Athletics, wouldn’t say why Kelly was no longer on the team. He also would not say whether he knew Kelly had been arrested.

