Judge denies bond for second man charged in JSU student’s death

By Anthony Warren and Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson State University student will be behind bars at least until his preliminary hearing.

On Monday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Jamison Kelly, Jr., who is being charged with accessory after the fact to the murder of Jaylen Burns.

Kelly, a former football player for Indiana University, was remanded to the custody of the Hinds County Sheriff. He will be transported to the Raymond Detention Center.

McDaniels determined Kelly could be considered a flight risk.

Kelly’s attorney was not present at the hearing. The defendant told the judge his family had hired legal representation; however, he did not know the attorney’s name.

According to court documents, Kelly, 21, is accused of driving Joshua Brown away from the scene of the crime after Brown allegedly shot and killed Jaylen Burns at the University Pointe Apartments.

A warrant for Kelly’s arrest was issued on October 18. He was arrested on Friday with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Jackson State University Department of Public Safety, and the Columbia Police Department.

Kelly has not been a part of the IU team since October 1. Jeff Keag, associate athletic director for strategic communications and media with Indiana University Athletics, wouldn’t say why Kelly was no longer on the team. He also would not say whether he knew Kelly had been arrested.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.
Remains found on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at SEC Media Days
Mississippi State removes head football coach
A Mississippi man died in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday night in Scott County.
Weekend crash claims one life in Scott County
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified

Latest News

New camera technology presented to Meridian City Council during work session.
New camera technology presented to Meridian City Council during work session
Cayson McClung, 10
Boy shot trying to protect mother from her boyfriend has successful skin graft surgery, family says
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., questions Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti during a Senate Armed...
Senate panel takes a step toward ending Sen. Tuberville’s blockade of military nominations
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2023
Crews from Atmos Energy are working to repair the leak on 8th Street near 45th Avenue.
Gas leak being repaired in Meridian