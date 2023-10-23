MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You can’t really say it’s fall in Meridian without the Meridian Fall Festival.

The 8th annual Meridian Fall Festival kicked off at 2pm as the community filed into the City Hall Lawn and made it the place to be.

If you were worried that you would miss any of the day’s college football action because you weren’t home, this year’s Fall Festival had you covered with games on big screens all day long.

“This is our fifth year here. We come back every year just to be with our coworkers and get to be in the community. It’s a really good time. We love to see everybody’s tents every year, try everybody’s burgers and stuff like that, but it’s really just a fun little thing for all of our coworkers and friends to get together. Family too. And we look forward to it every year”, said Kaylee Salisbury of the Toyota Meridian booth.

And it wouldn’t have been a Bud and Burgers event without a Burger competition to showcase some of the city’s best grill masters.

“We are here at our 8th annual Bud and Burgers. We did again this year where we combined it with, we just called it Meridian Fall Fest, so turned into an all day thing where earlier in the day we had a craft beer garden. We have corn hole going on. Tonight we’re gonna shift over and we’re going to have Bud and Burgers. This is our 8th year to do this. We’ve already got our team set up and people are in ready to come in. And tonight they’ll be able to sample burgers and vote for their favorites”, said Mitchell Distributing communications manager Anna Grace Tanner.

The winner of the Bud and Burgers competition was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of 1,000 dollars and there was a lot of competition.

Today’s event had something for all ages and was all for a good cause as all proceeds from the event went to Love’s Kitchen.

If you missed this year’s festivities or would like to keep up with more events thrown by Mitchell Distributing visit their Facebook page or go to their website at Mitchelldistributing.com

