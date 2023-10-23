More high temps in the 80s

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! As we dive into another week, I know some of us are wishing we could dive into a swimming pool. Afternoons have been giving us an early summer-like feel and not much will change in the days to come.

Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Today also brings a limited threat for wildfire danger with winds up to 5mph and slightly over for the afternoon. Winds get gusty Tuesday reaching up to 20mph. Great outdoor weather condition last all week, so continue to enjoy! Have a marvelous Monday.

