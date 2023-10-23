More high temps in the 80s

Above average high temps
Above average high temps(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! As we dive into another week, I know some of us are wishing we could dive into a swimming pool. Afternoons have been giving us an early summer-like feel and not much will change in the days to come.

Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Today also brings a limited threat for wildfire danger with winds up to 5mph and slightly over for the afternoon. Winds get gusty Tuesday reaching up to 20mph. Great outdoor weather condition last all week, so continue to enjoy! Have a marvelous Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car hit by bullet in Meridian shooting
Overnight shooting kills one and injures others outside Meridian nightclub
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian
Police lay markers for shell casings after a shooting on 5th Street.
Sunday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons announced Friday the arrests of four people on fraud...
Four charged in car buying schemes in Philadelphia

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 23rd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 23rd, 2023
Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s across the week with a limited threat of...
Above average temperatures continue this week
Sunday we will see this warmer trend continue as temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous wildfire conditions continue into Sunday
With this heat-up and the addition of low humidity values and breezy conditions have prompted...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous fire conditions continue as winds pick up