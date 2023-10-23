Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ole Miss climbed to No. 11 in the Coaches poll this week as the SEC has six teams in the Top 20. Georgia is ranked first for the 19th straight week while Alabama moved to No. 8. LSU (15), Missouri (16) and Tennessee (20) are also ranked. We are down to nine unbeaten teams in Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), Washington (5), Oklahoma (6), Air Force (19) and James Madison (25), along with unranked Liberty.

Mississippi State recorded their first SEC win of 2023 last Saturday nipping the Arkansas Razorbacks, 7-3. The Bulldogs played without injured starting quarterback Will Rogers, but Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright did enough for the Bulldogs to take their fifth win in their last six visits to Fayetteville. There was plenty of MSU defense to go around as they held Olive Branch native K.J Jefferson to only 97 yards passing and 38 yards rushing. State (4-3, 1-3) will travel to Auburn (3-4, 0-4) this week.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart passed for 202 yards and one score plus added two rushing touchdowns in leading Ole Miss over their former taskmaster Hugh Freeze and Auburn, 28-21, on the Plains Saturday night. The Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) offense struggled at times, but in the end, Dart made the plays when needed. He had help from wide receiver Tre Harris and Alabama native Quinshon Judkins. The Ole Miss defense came to play allowing Auburn only 275 yards on the night. Philadelphia, Mississippi, native Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 91 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, set up the final Auburn score with a one-handed catch late in the contest. Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) is bowl eligible and will host Vandy (3-4, 0-4) on Saturday night.

Southern Mississippi (1-6, 0-4) took it on the chin to the tune of 55-3 last Tuesday night at South Alabama. The loss made off the field news this week as USM head coach Will Hall is handing over the offensive play calling responsibilities to his offensive coordinator Sam Gregg and quarterback coach Jordy Joseph beginning this Saturday at Appalachian State. Hall stated that at the end of the season he will address the issue and bring in a new play caller.

Alcorn (4-3, 3-1) climbed into a three-way tie in the SWAC Western Division with Southern and Prairie View as the Braves romped over Pine-Bluff, 31-7. Up in the Delta, Jackson State (5-3, 3-2) moved into second place in the East Division with a 21-6 win over Valley (1-6, 1-3). Valley will travel to Alcorn this week. West Florida rolled into Delta State and gave the Statesmen their only loss this season, 24-21. Mississippi College (3-4, 2-3) had a home win over Cowan, 38-21, and will travel to North Greenville while Delta State (7-1, 5-1) is open this week. Belhaven (7-0, 5-0) stayed hot with a 45-10 win over Methodist and will head to Maryville while Millsaps (1-7, 1-5) fell to Centre and travels to Trinity this week.

Co-Lin, Gulf Coast, Jones, East Mississippi, Holmes, Northwest and Itawamba all won last week in JUCO play. This week in the North, Northwest (3-1, 5-2) goes to Holmes (3-2, 5-2), Coahoma (0-4, 1-5) heads to Northeast (3-1, 5-2) and East Mississippi (4-0, 5-2) is at Itawamba (1-3, 2-5). In the South Division, Southwest (0-5, 1-6) treks over to Pearl River (0-4, 0-7) and Co-Lin (3-1, 6-1) welcomes East Central (1-3, 2-5), while on Saturday Jones (5-0, 6-1) hosts Delta (1-4, 1-6) and Hinds (3-1, 3-4) visits Gulf Coast (3-1, 6-1).

MHSAA Volleyball Championships

The MHSAA Volleyball State Championships were played at Ole Miss last week with Lewisburg (7A) dethroning Brandon, Lake Cormorant (6A) taking down Hancock to win their second straight state title, Lafayette (5A) winning over East Central, Newton County (4A) downing Purvis, Our Lady Academy (3A) whipping Alcorn Central, Ingomar (2A) defeating St. Andrews and Pine Grove (1A) conquering Noxapater.

