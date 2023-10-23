Wreck claims life of Columbus man

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., man died in a 1-vehicle crash in Pickens County over the weekend.

32-year-old Caleb Owens was driving a Jeep Cherokee that left the road and struck a ditch Saturday afternoon. It happened 5 miles north of Ethelsville on Tabernacle Road.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Owens was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.