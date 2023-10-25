City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2023
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|William M. Smith
|1954
|Shoplifting, trespassing
|Martin J. Roper
|1982
|Disorderly conduct
|Tommy L. Edwards
|1973
|Domestic violence
|Percell M. Murray
|1955
|Public drunk
|Amber A. Robinson
|1984
|Possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest
|Curtis Scott
|1976
|Trespassing x4
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:35 PM on October 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.