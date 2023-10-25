City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:35 PM on October 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.