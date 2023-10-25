HPD: 2 juveniles, ages 13 & 17, charged with shots being fired near WCU campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in separate incidents, including a shooting near William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the juveniles have been charged as adults.

HPD said two teenagers, one 13-year-old male and one 17-year-old male, both from Hattiesburg were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident, among others, that happened the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 24, and the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Below are the charges for both juveniles:

13-year-old

One count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

One count of grand larceny auto

Four counts of possession of a stolen firearm

17-year-old

One count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Four counts of possession of a stolen firearm

HPD says additional charges are in the works from Hattiesburg, Laurel and Petal police departments.

Both juveniles have been taken to Forrest County Jail.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Tuscan Avenue, near the WCU campus, around 10 a.m.

WCU said the Hattiesburg campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting incident took place outside of campus.

In a statement released by WCU, the incident that caused the lockdown happened on a public street in front of a campus building.

WCU said officials placed the Hattiesburg campus on lockdown status, as students, faculty and staff were instructed to shelter in place. University president Dr. Ben Burnett said the campus was placed on lockdown for around an hour.

The police department reported no injuries.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident, according to HPD and the university.

WCU said additional security has been put in place until further notice.

PPD Chief Matthew Hiatt says charges will be brought against some of the juveniles in connection to the commercial burglary that took place about three weeks ago involving a pawn shop.

WCU leaders confirm any camera footage connected to the investigation has been turned over to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD thanks FCSO and WCU Security for their help in the investigation. Burnett says he appreciates the support of HPD for their response to the situation.

More information will added as soon as new details are given.

