If you want cooler air, it’s on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This week, we’re under the influence of both a surface & upper-level ridge of high pressure. So, in a nutshell, that’s leading to above average highs and little to no rain. However, the pattern will change for next week.

Next week, the upper-level ridge of high pressure breaks down... and an upper-level trough of low pressure will slide down towards the Gulf Coast. It’ll dip down close enough to allow a strong cold front to cross our area... opening the door to what could be the coolest air of the season thus far.

The front will cross early Monday, and highs will go from the upper 80s Sunday to upper 70s Monday. Then, by Tuesday, highs will only reach the upper 60s. Early indications of a potential Frost are possible next week as lows could fall into the mid-upper 30s the middle of next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

As for Thursday through the weekend, plan for highs in the 80s each day with not much more than a sprinkle or two possible.

